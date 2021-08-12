NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 188

DOB: 7/22/00

Eligible: 2022

Austin, TX

Lake Travis High School

Garrett Wilson

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Wilson is a very smooth mover in space, both as a ball-carrier and a route-runner. He makes changing direction at full speed look extremely easy and silky. He has the versatility to line up anywhere on the offense. Excellent ball locator when he turns his head around on passes. He is extremely aware of his surroundings at all times and feels his space out. Near the sidelines, he seems to always know exactly how much room he has to safely secure each pass that comes his way in that area of the field. As a slot receiver, his suddenness and burst out of his set allows him to create separation. Wilson has a great release package that will absolutely help him translate to the next level as a cushion for separation. Has an elite stop/start mechanic to catch defenders off guard. He flashes near-elite play speed to attack downfield and pose a deep threat. Generates a lot of success in the intermediate areas of the field. Can also contribute in the flats and on end-arounds because of his ability with the ball in his hands. Subscribe for full article