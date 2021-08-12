Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Joseph Ngata, Wide Receiver, Clemson Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 4 days ago

Pos: WR

Ht: 6030

Wt: 220

DOB: 1/9/01

Eligible: 2022

Folsom, CA

Folsom High School

Joseph Ngata

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Ezring: Out of all the game-breaking weapons on Clemson’s 2020 offense, head coach Dabo Swinney labeled one as his expected breakout star before the season. Joseph Ngata clearly boasts NFL traits. The 6030, 220-pound athlete is fairly explosive, exhibits solid change of direction ability and has impressive long speed. His quick feet at the line of scrimmage are indicative of a potentially dangerous release package. What’s more, the Clemson receiver employs a hesitation move to freeze defenders before exploding. Ngata also occasionally forces false steps with jab steps and body fakes. At the top of his route stem, the talented pass-catcher makes sudden cuts with solid lateral burst. Conversely, he can separate with push-offs. Ngata maintains his pace through soft breaks. The budding star’s deep speed opens up underneath patterns. His route running improved as gained experience and confidence. With the ball in the air, Ngata has great body control to stay inbounds at the sideline. A reliable hands catcher, the California native has a wide catch radius. The Tigers’ standout even uses his frame to shield the ball on short routes. After the catch, Ngata has the creativity to make the first defender miss; he also displays decent power and contact balance. An impressive blocker, the Clemson pass-catcher uses his length, strength and persistent leg drive to walk defenders back. Ngata offers immediate special teams value as a returner and blocker. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
211
Followers
971
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Nfl Draft#American Football#Wide Receiver#Wr#Folsom High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy