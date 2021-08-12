NFL Draft Profile: Joseph Ngata, Wide Receiver, Clemson Tigers

Pos: WR

Ht: 6030

Wt: 220

DOB: 1/9/01

Eligible: 2022

Folsom, CA

Folsom High School

Joseph Ngata

Clemson Tigers

Pros:

Ezring: Out of all the game-breaking weapons on Clemson's 2020 offense, head coach Dabo Swinney labeled one as his expected breakout star before the season. Joseph Ngata clearly boasts NFL traits. The 6030, 220-pound athlete is fairly explosive, exhibits solid change of direction ability and has impressive long speed. His quick feet at the line of scrimmage are indicative of a potentially dangerous release package. What's more, the Clemson receiver employs a hesitation move to freeze defenders before exploding. Ngata also occasionally forces false steps with jab steps and body fakes. At the top of his route stem, the talented pass-catcher makes sudden cuts with solid lateral burst. Conversely, he can separate with push-offs. Ngata maintains his pace through soft breaks. The budding star's deep speed opens up underneath patterns. His route running improved as gained experience and confidence. With the ball in the air, Ngata has great body control to stay inbounds at the sideline. A reliable hands catcher, the California native has a wide catch radius. The Tigers' standout even uses his frame to shield the ball on short routes. After the catch, Ngata has the creativity to make the first defender miss; he also displays decent power and contact balance. An impressive blocker, the Clemson pass-catcher uses his length, strength and persistent leg drive to walk defenders back. Ngata offers immediate special teams value as a returner and blocker.