Oregon State

Scouting Lenz: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

By Lorenz Leinweber
NFLDraftBible
 4 days ago

Even before the defensive end arrived at Oregon, Thibodeaux was one of the biggest names in the football business. Born in south Los Angeles on December 15, 2000, he attended Dorsey High School as a freshman and sophomore. There he already turned heads, being named the CIF Los Angeles City Section Division I Defensive Lineman of the Year in only his sophomore season. Thibodeaux would transfer to Oaks Christian where he won a Division title while playing defensive end and tight end. Because of his 54 sacks over four years, he was named a USA Today High School All-American as a junior and senior. Enrolling early as the 23rd highest-rated prospect ever according to 247Sports, he continued his dominance with nine sacks. Thibodeaux was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and followed his first collegiate season with a three-sack campaign that saw Oregon play a shortened seven-game schedule due to the pandemic. Signing a collaboration deal with Nike will likely not be his only payday in the next year as Thibodeaux is expected to be a top-five pick next April.

The Evaluation

When looking at his 6’4, 250 lbs frame with 34 ⅛ inch arms, it is apparent that Thibodeaux is very close to maxing out. He is an explosive rusher who reacts quickly to the snap and possesses an excellent first step out of any stance, showing his versatility. Before planting his foot for the second step, a slight wasted movement costs him ground. The burst displayed in his next two steps often allows him to threaten the outside shoulder or penetrate immediately when lining up on the interior. Thibodeaux is flexible and strong, bending the corner using his dip and a rip move as well as his functional strength to stay on track through contact. Converting his get-off into power, the rusher creates knockback, pushing over blockers that are not set.

Reading blockers and understanding sets, Thibodeaux makes use of his lateral agility to counter inside on oversetting tackles with a double hand swipe. When he keeps his pads low, he gets under opponents and can forklift their arms. His motor runs hot, staying active to break free from blockers and continuing to drive his legs. Having shown struggles to finish with a sack in 2020 is a minor issue with a major impact if he can clean it up. Thanks to his athleticism, Thibodeaux gets his long arms into throwing lanes to bat down passes and is a serviceable spot dropper.

At extension, Thibodeaux is strong, anchoring down and keeping position. Long blockers with strong upper bodies can twist his on the perimeter leading to a soft edge or surprise him as they match his length and latch on to him. If he can keep his pad level low, Thibodeaux is able to stand up tackles and create a push on tight ends. Occasionally high hands cause him to miss the mark. After stacking blockers, the L.A. native uses his signature rip move to break free, displaying violent hands. At times, Thibodeaux is slow to react, allowing ball carriers to bounce runs outside.

The Tape

Against the right tackle, Thibodeaux uses his long arm and power to force the quarterback to escape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jj1SI_0bPZxYbp00

Thibodeaux beats the right tackle with a speed club rip, displaying his ability to win on a speed track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzecQ_0bPZxYbp00

Rushing against the right tackle again, he can counter inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDXSQ_0bPZxYbp00

His violent hands allow Thibodeaux to gain outside leverage decisively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UNRu_0bPZxYbp00

With a low pad level, Thibodeaux can uproot blockers like the right tackle and reset the line of scrimmage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hx1ut_0bPZxYbp00

Scouting Lenz Projection:

Kayvon Thibodeaux projects as a year one quality starting defensive end thanks to his ability to win in all three ways as a rusher and strong run defense. After ironing out minor flaws and adding more variety to his arsenal, he can be one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

