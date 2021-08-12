Season Preview – A Look At Manchester City’s Title Rivals - Chelsea
With the new season almost upon us, we take a look at our main rivals for the Premier League title, starting with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. Chelsea. The one team that seemed to hold the Indian sign over Manchester City last season. They beat the blues three times from four meetings, which denied City a place in the FA Cup final, delayed the winning of the Premier League title and beat the blues in the Champions League final.bitterandblue.sbnation.com
