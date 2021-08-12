Season Preview – A Look At Manchester City’s Title Rivals - Chelsea

Southampton striker Danny Ings has to be patient this summer. He is for another shot with an elite Premier League side, but ultimately knows it is out of his control. Into the final year of his current deal, Ings should be hot property this summer but that simply isn’t the case. Missing training may work for Harry Kane but Ings knows there is little to gain from kicking up a fuss with nothing lined up. Unfortunately, for him, the big clubs are chasing bigger names.