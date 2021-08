London’s leading index closed the day up at an 18-month high as traders rode the wave of confidence from the US with new figures suggesting talk of spiking inflation may be overplayed.The FTSE 100 index closed up 59.10 points, or 0.8%, at 7,220.14 – the highest level since February 2020.In the US, the consumer price index of inflation rose 5.4% in July from a year before, the same pace as June’s 13-year high last month.A couple of years ago, that would have sounded like a pretty far-out number, but today it might ease some fears by suggesting inflation hasn't moved...