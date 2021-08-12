Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Over 1 million without power in wake of severe storms in Midwest

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5FOP_0bPZviGx00

NEW YORK — Over 1 million customers are without power in the Midwest Thursday morning after severe storms slammed the region.

The storms included several reported tornadoes.

Power was knocked out in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Michigan has the most outages with 810,202, according to PowerOutage.us.

That same storm system will bring more severe weather on Thursday from Kansas to Illinois and into the Northeast. The biggest threat will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes are possible.

Meanwhile, 126 million people in the country are enduring the extreme heat, which spans 30 states from California to Maine. Humidity will make it feel like 105 to 110 degrees from Kansas City to New York City on Thursday.

Tropical Depression Fred is also still on the radar. Fred is expected to pass Cuba Thursday and Friday with some gusty winds and heavy rain.

Fred is forecast to strengthen back to a tropical storm on Friday night as it moves through the straits of Florida.

Fred will move over the Florida Keys by Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Fred will then turn north and head for Florida’s panhandle by Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy rain is expected across Florida from Tallahassee to Miami this weekend. Flash flooding is possible in South Florida.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Industry
City
Maine, NY
State
Wisconsin State
City
Ohio, NY
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Cuba, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Poweroutage Us#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WGAU

Tropical storm Fred makes landfall in Florida

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. — Tropical storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, along the Florida Panhandle, on Monday afternoon with winds near 65 mph. One foot of rain is possible in the Florida Panhandle. Fred then is forecast to barrel north through Alabama and Georgia, delivering up to 10 inches of rain.
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Tropical Storm Fred trekked inland spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast early Tuesday while earthquake-damaged Haiti reeled under a drenching from Grace, a depression that regained tropical storm status overnight. No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida Panhandle residents were reported without power in the...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
WGAU

Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start of school year

The summer surge of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus made for a disruptive start of the school year in many parts of the country Monday as hundreds of thousands of children returned to classrooms and parents, administrators and governors clashed over whether masks should be required. Confusion...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: New Zealand has first local virus case in months

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has detected its first community transmission of the coronavirus in months, triggering urgent meetings among top lawmakers. Health officials say the positive case was found in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon and has no known link to outside the country. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has...
PoliticsPosted by
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. officials on Monday declared the first-ever water shortage from a river that serves 40 million people in the West, triggering cuts to some Arizona farmers next year amid a gripping drought. Water levels at the largest reservoir on the Colorado River — Lake Mead —...
California StatePosted by
WGAU

Emaciated bear cub may have lost mom to California wildfire

QUINCY, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters are keeping an eye on a lone, emaciated bear cub that may have lost its mother to the country's largest wildfire now burning in Northern California. The pointy-eared cub is seen rambling solo along a mountain road burned by the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville,...
Ohio StatePosted by
WGAU

Ohio theme park guest injured by falling roller coaster part

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio theme park guest was injured Sunday after a piece of a roller coaster fell from the ride and hit her. The woman was standing in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at Cedar Point around 4:30 p.m. when a part of it broke off and hit her, The Plain Dealer reported.
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Flood knocks down German bridge, sweeps people away

BERLIN — (AP) — Dozens of German rescue teams were searching Monday for missing people who witnesses said were tossed into a river in Bavaria's Valley of Hell when a sudden flood tore down a bridge they were standing on, the German news agency dpa reported. Police said rescue operations...
Nevada StatePosted by
WGAU

Nevada governor: No masks at events that require vaccines

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said that large indoor venues in...
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
WGAU

Alligator handler recovering after attack, daring rescue

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A Utah reptile center employee is recovering after an alligator yanked her into its enclosure during a presentation, thrashing her around before a fast-acting visitor leapt inside and helped free her from its jaws. Video taken by a guest shows an unidentified handler at...
California StatePosted by
WGAU

California drought takes toll on world's top almond producer

FIREBAUGH, Calif. — (AP) — As temperatures recently reached triple digits, farmer Joe Del Bosque inspected the almonds in his parched orchard in California’s agriculture-rich San Joaquin Valley, where a deepening drought threatens one of the state's most profitable crops. Del Bosque doesn’t have enough water to properly irrigate his...
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Greece wildfires: 2 new blazes burning outside of Athens

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — More wildfires broke out Monday in hard-hit Greece, with two blazes fanned by strong winds triggering evacuation alerts for villages southeast and northwest of the Greek capital. The first blaze, which broke out in the morning in the Keratea region southeast of Athens, quickly burned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy