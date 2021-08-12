Cancel
Sacramento Hazardous Material Spill Shuts Down Section of I-5

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccident on the American River Bridge Requires Hazmat Cleanup Crew. A hazardous material spill in Sacramento following a semi-trailer truck accident along Interstate 5 on Aug 9 closed down traffic for hours. The collision occurred when a truck driver lost control of their vehicle for unknown reasons and crashed near the Richards Boulevard off-ramp on the bridge over the American River around 2:25 p.m. According to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the engine compartment of the semi caught fire.

