Sacramento Hazardous Material Spill Shuts Down Section of I-5

Accident on the American River Bridge Requires Hazmat Cleanup Crew. A hazardous material spill in Sacramento following a semi-trailer truck accident along Interstate 5 on Aug 9 closed down traffic for hours. The collision occurred when a truck driver lost control of their vehicle for unknown reasons and crashed near the Richards Boulevard off-ramp on the bridge over the American River around 2:25 p.m. According to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the engine compartment of the semi caught fire.