Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Over 1 million without power in wake of severe storms in Midwest

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5FOP_0bPZp2PO00

NEW YORK — Over 1 million customers are without power in the Midwest Thursday morning after severe storms slammed the region.

The storms included several reported tornadoes.

Power was knocked out in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Michigan has the most outages with 810,202, according to PowerOutage.us.

That same storm system will bring more severe weather on Thursday from Kansas to Illinois and into the Northeast. The biggest threat will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes are possible.

Meanwhile, 126 million people in the country are enduring the extreme heat, which spans 30 states from California to Maine. Humidity will make it feel like 105 to 110 degrees from Kansas City to New York City on Thursday.

Tropical Depression Fred is also still on the radar. Fred is expected to pass Cuba Thursday and Friday with some gusty winds and heavy rain.

Fred is forecast to strengthen back to a tropical storm on Friday night as it moves through the straits of Florida.

Fred will move over the Florida Keys by Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Fred will then turn north and head for Florida’s panhandle by Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy rain is expected across Florida from Tallahassee to Miami this weekend. Flash flooding is possible in South Florida.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Industry
City
Maine, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Cuba, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Poweroutage Us#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Tropical storm Fred makes landfall in Florida

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. — Tropical storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, along the Florida Panhandle, on Monday afternoon with winds near 65 mph. One foot of rain is possible in the Florida Panhandle. Fred then is forecast to barrel north through Alabama and Georgia, delivering up to 10 inches of rain.
Dekalb County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Tropical Storm Fred trekked inland spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast early Tuesday while earthquake-damaged Haiti reeled under a drenching from Grace, a depression that regained tropical storm status overnight. No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida Panhandle residents were reported without power in the...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Past storms in Georgia similar to Fred

Fred is on a somewhat similar track as two notable storms many Georgians will remember well, Opal and Alberto. Fortunately Tropical Depression Fred is not expected to have winds as strong or widespread as Opal nor the rain totals of Albert. That does not mean we should dismiss its ability...
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Wind forecasts brings new worries to California fire lines

QUINCY, Calif. — (AP) — Firefighters battling flames in Northern California forests girded Monday for new bouts of windy weather, and a utility warned thousands of customers it might cut their electricity to prevent new fires from igniting if gusts damage power lines. Conditions that suppressed the huge Dixie Fire...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
WSB Radio

COVID mask disputes make for rocky start of school year

The summer surge of the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus made for a disruptive start of the school year in many parts of the country Monday as hundreds of thousands of children returned to classrooms and parents, administrators and governors clashed over whether masks should be required. Confusion...
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

One Man’s Opinion: Burn Baby Burn

The largest number of forest fires occur annually in Georgia, Florida, and a handful of southeastern states. Interestingly though, and with rare exceptions, thanks largely to smart forestry management practices, and the good fortune of not recently experiencing extended periods of drought, those fires seldom burn long or get out of control, or cause massive property and environmental damage, as well as the potential loss of life. Southeastern forests also tend to be much more evergreen, ask any Boy Scout or experienced camper, pine, and related tree species do not quite make as solid fire fuel as old growth, hard timber such as the forests covering much of the pacific northwest.
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

Flood knocks down German bridge, sweeps people away

BERLIN — (AP) — Dozens of German rescue teams were searching Monday for missing people who witnesses said were tossed into a river in Bavaria's Valley of Hell when a sudden flood tore down a bridge they were standing on, the German news agency dpa reported. Police said rescue operations...
California StatePosted by
WSB Radio

California drought takes toll on world's top almond producer

FIREBAUGH, Calif. — (AP) — As temperatures recently reached triple digits, farmer Joe Del Bosque inspected the almonds in his parched orchard in California’s agriculture-rich San Joaquin Valley, where a deepening drought threatens one of the state's most profitable crops. Del Bosque doesn’t have enough water to properly irrigate his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy