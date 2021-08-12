Cancel
NBA

Grizzlies get maxed out by the Heat in 2OT Summer League loss

EdMemphis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a game that looked to be an early blowout in the first half, The Miami Heat kept fighting to come back after being down as many as 11 points when Memphis took a 24-13 lead in the opening period. From the opening tip off, Ziaire Williams and Desmond Bane came to play, as they were the first two Grizzlies players to score points this game, and they both finished as two of the team’s top scorers with 19 and 16 points respectfully.

