Over 1 million without power in wake of severe storms in Midwest

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
WDBO
NEW YORK — Over 1 million customers are without power in the Midwest Thursday morning after severe storms slammed the region.

The storms included several reported tornadoes.

Power was knocked out in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Michigan has the most outages with 810,202, according to PowerOutage.us.

That same storm system will bring more severe weather on Thursday from Kansas to Illinois and into the Northeast. The biggest threat will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes are possible.

Meanwhile, 126 million people in the country are enduring the extreme heat, which spans 30 states from California to Maine. Humidity will make it feel like 105 to 110 degrees from Kansas City to New York City on Thursday.

Tropical Depression Fred is also still on the radar. Fred is expected to pass Cuba Thursday and Friday with some gusty winds and heavy rain.

Fred is forecast to strengthen back to a tropical storm on Friday night as it moves through the straits of Florida.

Fred will move over the Florida Keys by Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Fred will then turn north and head for Florida’s panhandle by Sunday night into Monday morning. Heavy rain is expected across Florida from Tallahassee to Miami this weekend. Flash flooding is possible in South Florida.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

