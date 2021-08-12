Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

URGENT: Special Needs Blind Shih Tzu Seeking Special Family to Love

By Angel Welsh
Posted by 
WBKR
WBKR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPARKY Friends and Family we have an urgent need and we know you can help. Meet Harvey! He's a special need Shihtzu and searching for his furever family. Harvey will steal your heart in the very best kind of way and he truly needs someone to love him in an extra special way.

wbkr.com

Comments / 0

WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Owensboro, KY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Dog And Cat#Cat Person#Shihtzu#Home#Towne Square Court#Carriersnew#Kroger#Saving Paws Animal Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

6-Year-Old Henderson Boy Begs Mom to Enter Contest and They Win Big

6-year-old Sawyer Campbell of Henderson was the proverbial "squeaky wheel" who wound up scoring his family a huge prize at Holiday World on Sunday. Two months after it was originally supposed to take place, The Great Cheetah Chase Race took place at Holiday World. The event featured 64 qualifiers from 99.5 WKDQ, and our sister stations, 92.5 WBKR in Owensboro, and MY 105.3 competing in an NCAA bracket-style tournament onboard Holiday World's latest addition to Splashin' Safari, the Cheetah Chase.
Santa Claus, INPosted by
WBKR

Santa Claus Can Send Your Kids Personal Messages, Even Birthday Greetings

What are some of your longstanding family Christmas traditions? I remember mine from childhood very distinctly. We'd go over to the big Christmas Expo (I'm actually not sure what the official name was, so I'll go with that, for now) at the old Evansville courthouse. Several rooms in the historic old structure were decked out with different types of Christmas scenes.
Hartford, KYPosted by
WBKR

The Letter People Made Kindergarten Fun 40 Years Ago [VIDEO]

Sorry, I'm tardy, oh that rhymed, but I have a back-to-school story. I realized recently that 40 years ago, I started kindergarten at Wayland Alexander Elementary School in Hartford. Things were a little different then. I only went half a day, AM Kindergarten, and I was one of the first...
Brooklyn, KYPosted by
WBKR

Get a Taste of Vietnam & Kentucky in One Delicious Sandwich

Next December, I am spending Christmas vacation in Asia and a big chunk of that trip is going to be spent in Vietnam. One of the things I am most looking forward to on that trip is the cuisine. I am really adventurous when it comes to food and can't wait to enjoy tastes and flavors not typically found or celebrated here in the U.S.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Good News: Owensboro’s Chick Fil A Could Be Reopening Very Soon

Who's been missing their favorite chicken? I'm talking about Chick Fil A. They closed earlier this summer and it's almost time for them to swing open those beautiful doors. Angel here and at the beginning of the summer I began adding chicken back in my diet for more protein. In high school, I loved going to the Chick Fil A in the mall and getting a sandwich and savoring every single bite. Imagine my disappointment when I found out the Owensboro location was closing for the summer.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Across Owensboro, Dog Upper Respiratory Infections on the Rise

Is your dog snorting, sneezing, coughing, suffering from fatigue, or exhibiting other signs of breathing problems? There's an upper respiratory infection on the rise in the area and here's how you can keep your furry family member safe. My pups have suffered from a dry hacking cough in the past...
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Enjoy Music in the Sky and Music on the Ground This Week at Friday After 5

We are rounding the turn to the final four weeks of the 25th Anniversary Season of Friday After 5. It's Week #13, which happens to coincide with the Owensboro Air Show. Here's a look at who's taking the stage, where and when tonight downtown. The lineup features a legendary Owensboro band going acoustic, some great country music, a party band and the second Worship on the Water event of the year.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WBKR

Angel’s Daughter Charlotte Heads Off to Her First Day of Kindergarten

How can it be that our sweet baby girl is off to start her first day of Kindergarten?! Y'all Charlotte heads off to big girl school today. For those of you who have been around for a long time, you have literally shared in almost every moment of this little girl's life. She was only eight months old when I started here. She was thrust into the spotlight from day one and she has loved every single minute of it. From Uncle Chad making fun of her big gigantic bows to all the hilarious stories, we tell about her sassy attitude.
InternetPosted by
WBKR

Did You Know There’s a Facebook Group Called Dollar Tree Farmhouse DIY?

Well, there is! And my mother is obsessed with it. Everyone, I'd like you to meet my mother, Judy Quinn. She is recently retired and really friggin' bored. She's also a new member of a Facebook crafting community that's centered entirely around all the stuff you can buy, for dirt cheap, at Dollar Tree locations around the country.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

A Henderson, KY Woman Will Fly High in the Owensboro Air Show

The Owensboro Air Show is just days away and the excitement is building. This year's show features the biggest lineup in the history of the event. With the Blue Angels returning to town and the F-22 Raptor Demo Team joining them, it's going to be an incredible show that's packed FULL of highlights.
Leitchfield, KYPosted by
WBKR

An American Idol Winner Set to Sing His Face Off In Leitchfield, KY

A few years ago, Trent Harmon and I were playing blackjack side-by-side, for play money, at a St. Jude casino night. Trent didn't know it at the time, but I was running an Ocean's 11-inspired grift operation that included people on the inside handing me stacks of money and an elaborate scheme to create distractions in the room that would give me and my cohorts the opportunity to "steal" stacks of cash. One of those distractions was Angel, who walked behind us, tripped and fell into our table causing money to fly everywhere. When Trent was distracted (and who wouldn't be with that train wreck ramming into the table, falling onto the ground and launching her purse up into the air), I lifted the majority of the cash he was playing with. Of course, he just figured he got knocked off the table like everyone else's. But no. I took it and used it to buy raffle tickets, which ultimately won us an autograph guitar that we used to make money during our St. Jude Radiothon. See, when you steal fake money for charity, it's not really stealing. And, to this day, I'm pretty sure Trent has no idea he just happened to be standing in the middle of one of the greatest pratfalls and heists in the history of casino gaming.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
WBKR

Former Owensboro Police Officer Making Huge Impact At Owensboro Middle School

If you think being a police officer is not for the faint of heart try walking up into a middle school and trying to change lives. Angel here and I still remember the first day I met Rick Latanzio like it was yesterday. I was a Sophomore in college and headed to KWC cheer practice. I was driving down Tamarack Road and my Sonic slushie fell out of the cupholder in my mom's car and onto the floor. Instead of pulling over and stopping the car, I decided I could reach over and get it (not a good idea). When I sat back up I was in the back of a pick-up truck rolling down the road. I had hit a parked truck and my car was not inside it. At the time Officer Latanzio was the first on the scene and he came to my rescue. He even went with me to the hospital to make sure I was alright. My mom was so thankful for his kindness and for taking the extra mile for me. It wasn't just for me though he has always been that way and he continues in his new position as the Youth Service Center Coordinator with Owensboro Middle School.
EducationPosted by
WBKR

I Vividly Remember My First Day at Thruston Elementary School

For anyone who ever attended Thruston Elementary, this is going to feel like a love letter. The truth is- I absolutely loved that school. And, though it was torn down decades ago, I still carry my experiences there with me everywhere I go. Honestly, I get a little sad every single time I'm on Hwy 144 and pass the place where the school used to stand. I'm more attached to that building than any house I have ever lived in. I think a lot of my classmates will relate to this statement. But Thruston is "the house that built me."
CharitiesPosted by
WBKR

Come Hungry! Yard Party Benefits United Way of the Ohio Valley

We're throwing a sizzling WBKR Yard Party on Wednesday to support a wonderful cause. Join us on the front lawn for a day of eating and giving! Here's the menu. It's another WBKR Yard Party sponsored by TTMA. Come grab a burger, chips, dessert, and a drink for just $5. 100% of the proceeds will benefit our local United Way of the Ohio Valley. On Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 come grab a $5 box lunch between 11 AM and 1 PM and have lunch with us. The team from United Way, with US Bank volunteers, will be happy to see you as they fire up the grill and cook some delicious food. Who doesn't love an outdoor summer party!

Comments / 0

Community Policy