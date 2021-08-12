Why are we sleepy and what can be done about it?

When the pandemic started, Lina, a middle manager at a consulting company, began working 14- and 15-hour days, week after week. Even as offices begin opening up again, she has been struggling to pull back on those extended hours. For the last 16 months, she has been juggling remote work, remote learning, and the many complex logistics of childcare and family activities. She’s so worn out from running on empty for so long that she’s lost perspective. Lina talks about “only being able to see as far as her headlights;” she can barely think more than a few hours into the future, and certainly not a week, a quarter, or a year.