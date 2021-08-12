Cancel
Reducing fatigue-related risk: Working safely while fatigued

Marshall News Messenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Drew Dawson is a professor at Central Queensland University in Australia and the Director of the Appleton Institute. He is recognized for his contributions to the scientific community and industry in the areas of sleep and fatigue research, organizational psychology and human behavior, industrial relations negotiations, and the human implications of hours of work. In this presentation, Dr. Dawson shares a new way of thinking about fatigue that is already beginning to shape how many organizations approach fatigue management in their workforce.

