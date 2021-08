Red Button Portable is a software application whose purpose is to help you delete unnecessary data from your computer using a rich-featured pack of configuration settings. Since this is the portable version of the program, it is important to mention that it doesn’t leave any traces in the Windows Registry. Note that in order to access the portable version, you have to deploy the installer version on your PC, open the "Options" window, navigate to the "Portable Version" tab, configure the parameters as you want and hit the "Install" button.