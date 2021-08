When his 50-mile ultramarathon was cancelled due to the pandemic last year, Andrew Cotterell of Canmore, Alta. decided to start planning to hike Canada’s 1,100-km Great Divide Trail for charity, which he did in July, 2021. He only learned about the GDT when he moved to Canmore five years ago with his partner, Megan, from Perth, Australia, but for Cotterell, who says he has never been anything more than an average runner, it was the adventure of a lifetime.