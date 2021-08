He was brought into the world in Oak Park, Illinois, on July 21, 1899. He composed on his High School Paper. Turned into a Journalist after High School. He was in World War I and got the Silver Medal of Military Valor. He was a Journalist in the Spanish Civil War and World War II. He wedded multiple times and had three youngsters. When he wasn't composing, Hemingway invested quite a bit of his energy pursuing experiences like major game chasing in Africa, bullfighting in Spain and remote ocean fishing in Florida. He experienced anguish and liquor abuse. He ended it all on July 2, 1961. For further knowledge, you can visit Britannica or Wikipedia.