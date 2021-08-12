Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Walz Announces Vaccine, COVID Test Mandate For State Employees

By Ashley Hanley
kxlp941.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tim Walz says all state employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly to return to the workplace. His office announced the measure yesterday, citing the rising spread of the coronavirus and its variants. That requirement has to be met by September 8th, though only 57-percent of those workers are being made to be in the office right now. With nearly 41-thousand employees, the state is the second-largest employer in Minnesota.

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair Officials Considering All Options As 7 COVID Outbreaks Have Been Linked To County Fairs, Festivals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data from the Minnesota Department of Health has some asking more questions about the upcoming Minnesota State Fair. New data shows that in recent weeks there have been seven COVID-19 outbreaks at Minnesota festivals or fairs. Because of that, this year the state fair is a very polarizing subject. Pia Sektann lives near the fair and typically bikes but this year. “Ugh, not going,” she said. “Our 15-year-old kid and his friends, they want to go and the rest of us, we are not going.” The St. Paul resident says her house is divided and her mind is made...
Indiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Indiana governor breaks with GOP peers, allows local mask mandates

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) broke with some of his Republican peers on Monday, telling reporters that schools implementing mask mandates are “making a wise decision when the facts warrant it.”. A number of Republican governors have issued orders in recent weeks barring schools from enforcing mask mandates despite the...
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

$100 COVID-19 shot incentive program extended

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is extending Minnesota’s successful $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program by one week through August 22. More than 55,000 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have already registered for the Visa gift card. That is a 129% increase over the last month. You have to be 12 or older and get your first shot by August 22 to qualify.
Educationkxlp941.com

UMN Students Required To Get COVID-19 Vaccine After Full FDA Approval

University of Minnesota students will soon be required to get the coronavirus vaccine. On Monday, the school announced it will make the vaccine mandatory once it receives full Food and Drug Administration approval. President Joan Gabel says the school made the decision to require vaccines for students because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases across the country. The school says full FDA approval is expected in the coming weeks.
Minnesota Statekxlp941.com

71 Minnesota Counties At High Or Substantial Transmission Of COVID

According to CDC data, 71 of 87 Minnesota counties are now considered to have high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. Just a week ago, that threshold was at 64 counties. Health officials are recommending everyone in those areas wear masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status. Nearly 40-percent of the included counties are in the “high” category.
Minnesota Statekxlp941.com

More COVID Cases, Deaths Reported In Minnesota (August 11 Numbers)

More coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnesota. Yesterday, health officials listed 1,632 new cases and 10 additional deaths. With those numbers introduced, the state’s totals show over 622-thousand infections and about 7,715 deaths overall. About three-million-219-thousand-639 people have received their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine so far.
Minnesota Statekxlp941.com

Minnesota Hits 70% Vaccinated Goal

Minnesota has hit one of its coronavirus vaccination goals. Governor Tim Walz yesterday said more than 70-percent of people 16-and-older have now gotten one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In all, more than three-point-two-million people have gotten a single dose of the vaccine. About three-million of those people are fully vaccinated.
Maryland StateNew Haven Register

Maryland's virus state of emergency expected to end Sunday

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan appears ready to let Maryland’s state of emergency from COVID-19 fully expire Sunday as planned, despite urging from some legislators to extend it further due to case increases from a highly contagious variant. House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones and several of her lieutenants...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Minnesota will require state workers to be COVID-vaccinated or tested weekly starting Sept. 8

Starting Sept. 8, all Minnesota state employees who work outside their home must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or agree to be tested at least weekly. Minnesota has 35,700 executive branch workers and 15,000 employees at the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System, though the mandate will not cover those who work from home. Currently, 57 percent of Minnesota's executive branch employees must be in the office.
Public HealthMarshall Independent

State workers put on path of safety

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that state workers would be required to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work, or take weekly COVID tests to prove they are COVID negative. It’s a move that is being made by companies, schools and states across the nation,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy