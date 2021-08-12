Caterpillar Adds Cat Command for Excavating Remote Control to Excavator Line
New Cat Command for Excavating provides remote-control operation for select Cat excavators. Removing the operator from the machine in potentially hazardous operating environments, Command for Excavating enhances safe machine operation, while reducing operator fatigue to increase productivity. Six Cat excavators spanning the 20-40 metric ton class sizes – Cat 320, 323, 326, 330, 336 and 340 models – can now be equipped with either line-of-sight or non-line-of-sight remote operating configurations.www.oemoffhighway.com
