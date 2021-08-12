15 Years Ago: Rodney Atkins Earns His First No. 1 Hit

Twenty-six years ago today, on Aug. 5, 1995, Alan Jackson had a big reason to celebrate: The singer earned his 11th No. 1 hit with his single "I Don't Even Know Your Name." "I Don't Even Know Your Name" was the fifth and final single from Jackson's multi-platinum-selling Who I Am album ... but it almost didn't make the record. Written by Jackson, Ron Jackson and Andy Lofton, the tune was written as a joke for Jackson's family. Jackson didn't originally plan on ever recording the song -- which features lines such as, "I'm in love with you baby, I don't even know your name / I've never been too good with all those sexual games / So maybe it's just better if we leave it this way / I'm in love with you, baby, and I don't even know your name" -- but while on the road in 1993, he had a change of heart, passed the demo to his brother-in-law, and the rest is history.