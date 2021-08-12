Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

15 Years Ago: Rodney Atkins Earns His First No. 1 Hit

By Gayle Thompson
Posted by 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fifteen years ago today (Aug. 12, 2006) was a day of celebration for Rodney Atkins: It was on that date that the singer earned his first No. 1 hit with "If You're Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)." The song was the title track of Atkins' sophomore album, which also landed at the top of the charts.

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Atkins
Person
Winston Churchill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

20 Years Ago: Blake Shelton Scores First No. 1 Hit With ‘Austin’

Twenty years ago today (Aug. 11, 2001), Blake Shelton scored his first No. 1 hit with his debut single, "Austin." "Austin" was released in April of 2001 and spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, tying a record set by Billy Ray Cyrus' debut single, "Achy Breaky Heart," in 1992. It was also a pop success, hitting No. 18 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.
CelebritiesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

26 Years Ago: Alan Jackson Hits No. 1 With ‘I Don’t Even Know Your Name’

Twenty-six years ago today, on Aug. 5, 1995, Alan Jackson had a big reason to celebrate: The singer earned his 11th No. 1 hit with his single "I Don't Even Know Your Name." "I Don't Even Know Your Name" was the fifth and final single from Jackson's multi-platinum-selling Who I Am album ... but it almost didn't make the record. Written by Jackson, Ron Jackson and Andy Lofton, the tune was written as a joke for Jackson's family. Jackson didn't originally plan on ever recording the song -- which features lines such as, "I'm in love with you baby, I don't even know your name / I've never been too good with all those sexual games / So maybe it's just better if we leave it this way / I'm in love with you, baby, and I don't even know your name" -- but while on the road in 1993, he had a change of heart, passed the demo to his brother-in-law, and the rest is history.
Nashville, TNcowboysindians.com

Remembering Lynn Anderson

Lisa Sutton, the late singer’s daughter, is working to maintain her mother’s legacy. Six years ago today, singer Lynn Anderson passed away in Nashville at age 67. She was a classy lady, and she is dearly missed. But her legacy abides — in so small measure to the recent reissues of her albums, and the efforts of her daughter, Lisa Sutton.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Priscilla Presley Reveals Little Known Fact About Elvis Presley: ‘In Case Those of This Generation Don’t Know’

On Sunday afternoon, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, shared a little-known fact about how Graceland’s barn got its name. Priscilla met The King abroad as a teenager when the musician was stationed in Germany during his time in the service. Three years later in 1962, Priscilla visited Elvis in America and she moved into Graceland in 1963. The couple married in May 1967, and nine months later they welcomed Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, in February 1968.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair's ex-husband recalls his WWE experience

Charlotte Flair, before getting engaged to Andrade, had several important love stories behind her, such as the one with Bram, a fighter who responds to the real name of Thomas Latimer, seen for some time in the rings of Impact Wrestling and then for a very short juncture also in the rings of the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling, the WWE, in that of NXT.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood looks sensational in bridal gown following exciting announcement

Carrie Underwood is used to reigning the charts and collecting awards for her music, but that doesn't make it less exciting each time she achieves something. And this week, the Grammy-winning artist was delighted after being nominated not once, but twice for the Dove Awards. Alongside a celebratory message, Carrie...
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Watch Lisa Marie Presley Sing “Daddy Don’t Cry” With Elvis as Tribute

In 2007, for the 30th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley decided to recreate one of his most popular songs, "In the Ghetto". After two hours in the studio, Lisa broke down in tears, saying it was one of the most special moments of her life since the song includes Elvis' original vocals. Although the lyrics clearly say "don't cry", let me tell you, it will leave you in tears! Her emotional performance is one of the most beautiful and moving tributes to Elvis I have ever seen. Grab that box of tissues!

Comments / 0

Community Policy