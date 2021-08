All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All my life, I have been addicted to wardrobe guides—“17 Things You Must Have in Your Closet by the Time You Are 30,” “11 Fashion Staples You Can’t Live Without,” “32 Pieces to Take You From Office to Party.” And every, every time I have come away thinking, Why do these well-intentioned instructions never have anything to do with me?