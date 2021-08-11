Cindy Kay Cook
Cindy Kay Cook, 45, of Elgin, Texas, passed away Friday evening, August 6, 2021. Cindy Kay Cook, 45, of Elgin, Texas, passed away Friday evening, August 6, 2021. She will lie in state at Elgin Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 17th from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM. A Home-Going Celebration will be conducted at Elgin Funeral Home, Wednesday, August 18th at 11:00 AM with the Reverend, Steven Ward presiding. Interment will follow at Sayers Cemetery, Elgin. Arrangements and care are entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.www.elgincourier.com
