Millington, TN

Curb A-Peel

By Thomas Sellers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeLorean Time Machine, also known as the Memphis Time Machine, made a visit Aug. 3 to Millington’s National Night Out courtesy of Millington attorney and author David Peel. Peel’s DeLorean has been around the Memphis area visiting places like Love Worth Living in Bartlett. Some might recognize Memphis icons from the 1970s and 80s like weatherman David Brown and wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler. The DeLorean was one of the most popular attractions at the National Night Out.

