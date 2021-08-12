Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millington, TN

TRACKING WITH TALIYAH- Wendy’s Back

By Thomas Sellers
millington-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a rear view of the newest eatery in Flag City. The new Millington Wendy’s opened on Highway 51 North last week. The new location will call 7895 Highway 51 North home moving from 4761 Navy Road. Back on Nov. 16, 2020 the Millington Municipal Planning Commission unanimously approved the Site Plan for the new Wendy’s. The commission noted that the building will have slightly less than 2,600 square feet. (Photo By Taliyah Chalmers)

www.millington-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Millington, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Taliyah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy