TRACKING WITH TALIYAH- Wendy’s Back

Here is a rear view of the newest eatery in Flag City. The new Millington Wendy’s opened on Highway 51 North last week. The new location will call 7895 Highway 51 North home moving from 4761 Navy Road. Back on Nov. 16, 2020 the Millington Municipal Planning Commission unanimously approved the Site Plan for the new Wendy’s. The commission noted that the building will have slightly less than 2,600 square feet. (Photo By Taliyah Chalmers)