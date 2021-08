Adverts of women wearing wedding dresses appear to have been painted over in Kabul after Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital.A man can be seen using a roller and white paint to cover up the large images outside a building in a photograph posted on Twitter by an Afghan journalist on Sunday.The adverts appear to be outside Taj Beauty Salon, which describes itself as “the best bridal beauty salon in Afghanistan”.A video posted on the business’s Facebook page in March this year shows models posing in wedding dresses in two of the adverts situated either side of the entrance to the...