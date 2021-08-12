Let’s Clear the Air: Local couple opens Rainbow Vacuum business H20Mazing to help fight toxins
With an air of uncertainty in the world, there is some hope at the end of the Rainbow. Hope with a Rainbow Cleaning System product. Keith and Amber Carroll of Millington have opened up a store H20Mazing recently at 7666 Highway 51 North across from Homer Skelton Chrysler Dodge and Jeep. On Aug. 4, the Millington Area Chamber of Commerce pulled out the welcome mat and Executive Director Terry Roland provided scissors for the ribbon cutting.www.millington-news.com
