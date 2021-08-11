Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bastrop, TX

Willie Roberson

Elgin Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Roberson, 45, of Bastrop, Texas, passed away, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Survived by wife, Lisa. Family and Friends for visitation at Elgin Funeral Home, Thursday, August 19th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Home-Going Celebration will be conducted at Lost Pines Cowboy Church of Elgin, under the auspices of Mr. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, August 20th at 11:00 AM with the Reverend, Byron Green presiding. Interment with caisson will follow at Elgin Latin Cemetery. Arrangements and care are entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.

www.elgincourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Elgin, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Elgin, TX
Obituaries
City
Bastrop, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missionary#Elgin Funeral Home#Home Going Celebration#Lost Pines Cowboy Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Another Texas school district adds masks to dress code

Another school district in Texas amended its dress code to include masks shortly before students returned to school this week, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) executive order banning mask mandates in schools. The Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) made changes to the dress code the day before students were...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy