Willie Roberson
Willie Roberson, 45, of Bastrop, Texas, passed away, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Survived by wife, Lisa. Family and Friends for visitation at Elgin Funeral Home, Thursday, August 19th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Home-Going Celebration will be conducted at Lost Pines Cowboy Church of Elgin, under the auspices of Mr. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, August 20th at 11:00 AM with the Reverend, Byron Green presiding. Interment with caisson will follow at Elgin Latin Cemetery. Arrangements and care are entrusted to Elgin Funeral Home.www.elgincourier.com
