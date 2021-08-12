Cancel
Millington, TN

Changing of the Guard

By Thomas Sellers
millington-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillington Police Department Inspector Rita Stanback reviews some of the first day of school happenings Monday with crossing guard Michelle Lorimer outside of Millington Primary School, formerly Millington Elementary. Stanback and Lorimer noted some of the obvious changes with the restructured Millington Municipal School District like the students attending certain schools and parents picking up parking decals. Monday was the first day of full-attendance school in Millington since March 13, 2020.

