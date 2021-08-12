Millington’s National Night Out ’21

Brother and sister pairing Zachary and Isabelle Rada chaperoned their Labrador Retrievers, also brother and sister, Charley and Chloe around the Millington Sports Plex located near Bill Knight last Tuesday during National Night Out. The Millington version of the annual countrywide tradition was held Aug. 3 hosted by the Millington Police Department. Other participants in the event were the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, CNIC Navy Police, Millington Fire Department, the CN and other public servants from the military.