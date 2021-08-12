Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Millington, TN

Millington’s National Night Out ’21

By Thomas Sellers
millington-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrother and sister pairing Zachary and Isabelle Rada chaperoned their Labrador Retrievers, also brother and sister, Charley and Chloe around the Millington Sports Plex located near Bill Knight last Tuesday during National Night Out. The Millington version of the annual countrywide tradition was held Aug. 3 hosted by the Millington Police Department. Other participants in the event were the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, CNIC Navy Police, Millington Fire Department, the CN and other public servants from the military.

www.millington-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Millington, TN
County
Shelby County, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnic Navy Police#Scso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy