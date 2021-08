Click here to read the full article. New data from ESW, formerly eShopWorld, revealed Millennials have been driving international, direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales over the past six months, which follows an overall shift to higher online purchases during the pandemic. The authors of the report said with “reduced access to stores during the pandemic,” more than half, or 52 percent, of 25- to 34-year-olds shopped online, directly from international brands. Data from ESW’s Global Voices: Pre-Peak Pulse 2021 survey was culled from nearly 15,000 consumers across 14 countries. The poll found that 52 percent were “motivated to buy online during the pandemic.”More...