WTI Dips on IEA Demand Downgrade, Non-OPEC Supply Growth

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby-delivery-month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange held lower in afternoon trade Thursday. This followed the overnight release of monthly oil market reports from the International Energy Agency and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecasting rapidly growing oil production outside the 13-member cartel and stalling recovery in global oil demand as the COVID-19 impact drags on well into the second half of 2021.

