WTI Dips on IEA Demand Downgrade, Non-OPEC Supply Growth

NEW YORK (Aug 17): Oil prices settled lower on Monday, paring steep losses on weak Chinese economic data after sources told Reuters that OPEC and its allies believe the markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months. Brent crude settled down $1.08, or 1.5%, at $69.51 a barrel after earlier falling to $68.14. U.S. oil fell by $1.15, or 1.7%, to $67.29 after reaching lows of $65.73.