Public Health

Rodriguez Continues Message to Get Vaccinated

sanfernandosun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, speaking at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills on Monday, Aug, 9, implored the public to continue getting vaccinated “because it is the only way to stop the Delta variant of COVID-19” as fears mount that a much more dangerous mutation of the virus will develop. Rodriguez represents the 7th District, which includes the Northeast Valley and has recorded high numbers of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic was first declared.

