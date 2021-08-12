Rodriguez Continues Message to Get Vaccinated

As our students, faculty and staff are eager to return to campus while COVID-19 cases are surging due to the Delta variant, a number of proactive mitigation measures are being implemented to ensure a safe and successful Fall 2021 semester. As outlined below, these measures are aimed at both promoting and protecting the health and well-being of our immediate campus, the local community and the broader region. Additionally, these measures are in accordance with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other agencies, while also following similar actions being taken across many sectors of our society.