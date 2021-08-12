Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco to Protect our Kids’ Health

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a difficult question that a rising number of parents are asking their pediatricians. Nearly half of teens in the US who use e-cigarettes want to quit but find it hard to do. As the executive director of the American Academy of Pediatrics, California Chapter 2 in Southern California, the skyrocketing rates of tobacco use among youth is a deeply concerning trend that requires swift action by our elected leaders.

#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Products#Big Tobacco#Tobacco Industry#Child Health#California Chapter 2#Tamarindo#Latinos
