End the Sale of Flavored Tobacco to Protect our Kids’ Health
This is a difficult question that a rising number of parents are asking their pediatricians. Nearly half of teens in the US who use e-cigarettes want to quit but find it hard to do. As the executive director of the American Academy of Pediatrics, California Chapter 2 in Southern California, the skyrocketing rates of tobacco use among youth is a deeply concerning trend that requires swift action by our elected leaders.sanfernandosun.com
Comments / 0