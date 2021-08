While we were building the 2021 #MIAwesomeList (the ULTIMATE Michigan summer bucket list) for Awesome Mitten this spring, my own Michigan bucket list was growing daily. And when our family of seven decided to spend four days and three nights in the Upper Peninsula while returning home from a visit to Wisconsin, I knew we had to try and experience as many of the amazing summer things to do in the Upper Peninsula as possible, while still experiencing the rest and relaxation that is iconic to the UP.