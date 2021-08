LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 52-year-old man charged with murdering a prominent banking executive in her Reseda home last week made his first court appearance Monday. An undated photo of Michelle Avan. (LinkedIn) Anthony Duwayne Turner of Westchester pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys to one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, 48-year-old Michelle Annette Avan. Investigators believe that on Aug. 3, Turner entered Avan’s home, located in the 19300 block of Covello Street, fatally beat her, and then departed the home on Aug. 4, the L.A. County District...