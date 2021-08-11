Clermont County to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

Clermont County will commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a solemn event in front of the Courthouse at 270 E. Main St., Batavia, starting at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11.

The half-hour ceremony will include brief remarks from first responders and community leaders and patriotic songs by vocalists. The Clermont Northeastern Marching Rockets will perform the National Anthem and Boy Scouts will raise the flag and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Clermont County will come together to honor those who lost their lives and the first-responders who heroically came to the rescue on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Claire Corcoran, president of the Board of County Commissioners. “We invite the community to take some time from their busy lives to commemorate the 20th anniversary of that tragic day. May we never forget 9/11/01.”