Clermont County, OH

Local children receive Clifford plushie for participating in Summer Reading program at the Library

Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 5 days ago
Photo provided.
Photo provided.[/caption] [caption id="attachment_90970" align="aligncenter" width="764"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zqo9M_0bPZEnMZ00 Photo provided.[/caption] Courtesy of the Clermont County Public Library. Congratulations to our Clifford the Big Red Dog winners! Drake from our Union Township Branch Library, Peyton from our Williamsburg Branch Library, Quentin from our Batavia Branch Library and Charlotte with big brother Mason from our New Richmond Branch Library. All won a Clifford plushie and book for participating in our Summer Reading program. Way to go!

