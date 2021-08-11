Cancel
Food & Drinks

Graeter's Ice Cream releases its sixth bonus flavor of the season

By Submitted by Graeter's Ice Cream.
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 8 days ago
Graeter’s Ice Cream, known for its indulgent, handcrafted flavors, signature chocolate chips and Old World French Pot process, is celebrating their annual introduction of Bonus Flavors. A secret that remains under lock and key until the day it’s released, guests will be made aware of the new flavors via broadcast media, social media, local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app and online store.

This year, six new Bonus Flavors were released in Graeter’s scoop shops and online, with the sixth and last, being Dark Chocolate Sorbet. This flavor is an indulgence of dark bittersweet chocolate blended into a smooth and creamy sorbet. Dairy-free and vegan friendly.

Each Bonus Flavor is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year.

Consumers are encouraged to visit a scoop shop near them, go to the Graeter’s online store or App to try each Bonus Flavor for themselves.

Graeter’s last and sixth Bonus Flavor, Dark Chocolate Sorbet was released today, Aug. 9.

To learn more about Graeter’s Ice Cream or to buy the Bonus Flavors online, visit https://www.graeters.com or visit Graeter’s on social media @Graeters.

