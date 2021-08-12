‘Beautify Bick’ project at Bethel-Tate

View more in
Posted byAthens Daily Review
Love Athens Week: Volunteers team up to beautify community
When Sand Springs Baptist Church Pastor Erick Graham and his Associate Pastor Bruce Lawrence had a vision of being more involved in the community they put it into action and met with Athens City Manager Elizabeth Borstad. From that meeting, a volunteer effort called Love Athens Week was born. They...
Nowata, OK|Posted byFOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Group of volunteers uplift, beautify City of Nowata with murals
NOWATA, Okla. (KOKI) — Brenda Yirsa painted her first outdoor mural in the City of Nowata in early 2020. Other volunteers joined her, to form the Nowata Beautification group. They have now painted 20 murals around town, and they work to improve and beautify the city. They accept donations to...
wpdh.com
Bethel Woods Announces Enchanting Halloween Experience
Another fun family Hudson Valley holiday-themed outing has just been announced, and this time, it's happening at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts for Halloween. Maybe you've attended their drive-thru Peace, Love & Lights holiday event in the past and thought to yourself, "I could go for more of this."
Tyler, TX|Tyler Morning Telegraph
Tyler Animal Shelter is seeking sponsors to help artist beautify the shelter
The Tyler Animal Shelter is adding murals to the inside of its building to beautify the interior and showcase local artists. The artist began painting on the walls of the shelter on Tuesday. In total, five artists will paint six murals that will be in each of the ‘get acquainted’ rooms and in the hallways.
Sun-Journal
Dogs of Bethel: Mimi the painting Dog
BETHEL — Ashley Broderick is an Art Teacher at Crescent Park. During the pandemic, she would make art tutorial videos for her students, and at the end, her pug, Mimi, adorned with a beret and an apron, would always make a debut. Efforts were made with a paintbrush but quickly dismissed.
WNCT
Town of Bethel to host community cleanup, volunteers needed
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Bethel is asking for the communities help in a community-wide cleanup project. Hosted by the newly formed group, Bethel Advocacy Committee, it’s part of their mission to do positive things around the community and improve the town for citizens. The group is looking for...
Free Lance-Star
Jazz in the Country returns to Mt. Bethel Retreat Center
The Mt. Bethel Retreat Center has served as a place for baptisms, church retreats, outings and picnics since a consortium of Baptist churches bought the 75-acre property in 1898 for $600. “It was a place for African Americans to gather and meet when they had no other place to go,”...
Madison Daily Leader
Donation brings joy to Bethel
Residents of Bethel Lutheran Home were recently presented with a special gift. Bird-watching is a popular pastime for elderly adults. It relieves stress, helps them reconnect with nature and is accessible for people with a range of abilities. It also provides sensory and memory benefits. This activity became especially important during the pandemic when residents were socially isolated.
Sun-Journal
Dog’s of Bethel: Eli, the Golden Dog
BETHEL — Born without a tail but with much spirit, Eli sits next to the desk in the Historical Society’s Library next to his Dad and owner, Will Chapman. “The best thing [about him] is he hikes 2 to 3 miles every day,” says Chapman, explaining that at age 4, Eli is getting stronger and stronger every day. He is named after Chapman’s fifth great-grandfather, Reverend Eliphaz Chapman who named the town, what is now known as, ‘Bethel,’ and previously was called, ‘Sudbury, Canada.’
wtoc.com
IN THE YARD: Building a ‘rain garden’ to beautify poorly-drained areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer storms mean summer runoff and in the wetter weather pattern we’ve been stuck in, the extra water may be hurting your plants. Heather Harrison, owner of the Pooler Plant Pick-Up Station, says, “A lot of the customers in this area have problems with runoff. So, with the runoff what you want to do is try to collect it in one area and have it drain at least ten feet away from the house.”
Hill Country Passport
Beautifying Blanco Historic Cemetery
The Blanco Historic Cemetery is but one jewel in the crown that is Historic Blanco. A stroll through the cemetery is a stroll through our history. Rebecca Howerton was instrumental in it being designated Historical by the State of Texas. Many of the founders, civic leaders, ancient “unmarked” graves, veterans and of course loved ones. The most historic graves are found in the Old Section.
Madison Daily Leader
Fair experiences bring back memories for Bethel residents
Residents at Bethel Lutheran Home are enjoying a walk down memory lane this week as staff work to provide them with a variety of experiences reminiscent of an old-fashioned county fair. On Thursday this involved a tractor display. “We had two of them on the farm,” Loyd Goldhammer said, patting...
countywidenews.com
Challenges At Bethel School
Daily challenges and changes are happening at Bethel Public School. It is a new school year with a new superintendent. The Ole Red Schoolhouse has been relocated to a temporary spot. Playground equipment is being moved. Awnings and the gazebo have also been moved. Much of this is being done by volunteers.
mercerme.com
Local Boy Scout beautifies park
Hopewell Borough is even more welcoming thanks to local Boy Scout Marcus Carsky-Wilson who dedicated his Eagle Scout project to enhancing the curb appeal of the West Prospect entrance of Hopewell Borough Park. The project involved two major components: tree and flower planting and bench construction and installation. Carsky-Wilson, a...
East Ridge, TN|WTVC
'Get Off the Grid' Fest organizers help power Riverfront Nights
Chattanooga — A festival powered by the sun featuring live music, eco-friendly vendors, and workshops led by nationally acclaimed climate change advocates is coming to the Scenic City August 20 - 22. "Get Off the Grid Fest 2021" will take place at Camp Jordan Park at 323 Camp Jordan Parkway,...
Gardening|Posted byThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Native plants beautify woodland
Q: I live out in the country and have a large yard surrounded by woodlands and pastures. I would like to naturalize some flowering shrubs around my property. Do you have any suggestions? Susan Sparks, Gordon County. A: It seems to me that you want some Georgia native shrubs that...
WNCT
People & Places: La Casetta in Bethel
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — The term “hidden gem” is thrown around a lot. Our next “People & Places” stop is truly one. La Casetta is a restaurant tucked away in Bethel. Owned by a husband and wife who packed up everything and moved from Italy to here, they are bringing an authentic taste of Italy to Eastern North Carolina.
Fosters Daily Democrat
Nature News: Cardinal flowers beautify wetlands in late summer
The floodplain of the stream behind my house is currently dotted with the bright red blooms of the cardinal flower. Watching for them out back or as I drive along the many brooks, streams and rivers of the Seacoast area has become a late summer ritual for me. I love...
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune
Beautify McCutchenville
MCCUTCHENVILLE — Annelise "Annie" Klepper is a 16-year-old high school senior who lives and works in McCutchenville. To give back to the community, Klepper is raising funds to purchase items for the beautification of the town. Klepper has lived in McCutchenville her whole life. She operates her own clothing brand,...
Wheeling, WV|weelunk.com
Get Involved: Help Beautify Wheeling’s Storm Drains This Weekend
In an effort to bring awareness to water pollution prevention, employees from Wheeling’s Stormwater Management are teaming up with the City’s Arts & Cultural Commission to add some color to otherwise dull storm drains. Stormwater Management Coordinator Joe Smith explained at 9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, staff, elected officials and...
