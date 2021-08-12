‘Beautify Bick’ project at Bethel-Tate

BETHEL — Born without a tail but with much spirit, Eli sits next to the desk in the Historical Society’s Library next to his Dad and owner, Will Chapman. “The best thing [about him] is he hikes 2 to 3 miles every day,” says Chapman, explaining that at age 4, Eli is getting stronger and stronger every day. He is named after Chapman’s fifth great-grandfather, Reverend Eliphaz Chapman who named the town, what is now known as, ‘Bethel,’ and previously was called, ‘Sudbury, Canada.’