Key inflation measure hits new record high — yet again

By By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one day after America thought it was getting some relief on inflation, a new report showed we're not out of the woods just yet. Producer price inflation, which measures the prices US producers receive for their goods and services, rose 7.8% over the 12 months ended in July. That was more than economists had expected and marked a new record high since the Bureau of Labor Statistics first began calculating the index in November 2010.

