Key inflation measure hits new record high — yet again

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped for a fifth straight day on Wednesday after it reported a record jump in daily COVID-19 cases, with investors awaiting a key report on U.S. inflation. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 8.57 points, or 0.26%, to 3,234.62 as of 0247 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.25% and peer SK Hynix declined 5.33%. LG Chem slipped 0.12% and Naver , however, rose 0.22%. ** The country reported more than 2,200 new cases, its Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Wednesday. ** Surging local novel coronavirus cases are hurting investor sentiment, and views out there that sees chip prices to decline are also hurting chip shares, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. ** Meanwhile, South Korean exports for the first 10 days of August jumped 46.4% from a year earlier to $12.73 billion, customs agency data showed. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 712.5 billion won ($617.51 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,153.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.31%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,153.6 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,153.9. ** The KOSPI has risen 12.57% so far this year, but lost 1.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.421%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 1.922%. ($1 = 1,153.8300 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)