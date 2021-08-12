Cancel
Powerpuff Girls Reboot Loses Chloe Bennet

By Anthony Lund
tvweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is a mystical point where a TV show or a movie realizes it is time to call it a day and give up, then perhaps that point has arrived for the ill-fated Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot as one third of its crimefighting team has quit the project. Chloe Bennet, formerly a star of Agents of SHIELD, was due to play Blossom in the pilot for The CW's new iteration of the kids cartoon series, but has walked away citing scheduling issues as the reason for her unexpected departure. So not that it seems the show is doomed to failure then?

