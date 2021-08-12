Cancel
Rochester, MN

Incredibly Tearful and Proud Letter Posted by Restaurant in Rochester

By Jessica Williams
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 4 days ago
People love to rant about their negative experiences A LOT (especially on some Facebook pages). Not sure if I'm so used to seeing the negative news that this just phased me a bit more than normal but this made my heart happy - a Rochester, Minnesota business just wrote a gushy letter of how proud they are of their staff. 💗 And instead of posting a team photo or calling people out individually because they won an award, the letter was addressed to the parents of the staff.

Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Need a Hero? Minnesota Restaurant Has Superheroes Delivering Food

Last year I hung out in Minneapolis quite a bit and on one of my adventures, I was on the hunt for an amazing pizza spot cause I was HANGRY! I wish my kids were with me because I found this amazing pizza place that had superhero costumes on display and they even delivered pizza in superhero costumes. What's really cool about Galactic Pizza though is that they are all about making pizza but also saving the world...one slice of pizza at a time.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Creative New Store Opening Soon by TJ Maxx in Rochester

I've been spending a bit too much time (and cash) at TJ Maxx lately. It truly is a magical place where my money disappears. But on one of my spending spree journeys, I noticed a new place opening up right next to TJ Maxx in Rochester, Minnesota. Driftless Art Academy is written on the windows and below is everything you need to know about this new place opening soon in Rochester.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Couple Apparent Two-Time Victims Of Same Crook

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The same crook apparently struck the same victims twice last week in a northeast Rochester neighborhood. A Rochester couple contacted police Friday to report their 2019 car had been stolen from their home located on the 2900 block of Ivory Rd NE, near Century High School.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Non-Profit in Running to Win $25,000 Grant

It has been providing services to those in need in Rochester for several years already and now this non-profit is in the running to win a $25,000 grant. If you're not familiar with The Landing MN, their story is one you'll want to hear-- and share. This Rochester non-profit was co-founded by Dan Fifield and Holly Fifield, and serves to help those in need. 'Because everyone needs a soft place to land,' is what is says on the cover of their Facebook page.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Missing Milwaukee Area Man May Be in the Rochester Area

Taylor Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities say a missing Wisconsin man could be in the Rochester area. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Richard Jacobus left the Milwaukee area last Monday headed for Rochester but he never arrived. Law enforcement in east-central Minnesota got involved after they were informed the missing man might be in that region and his vehicle was found in Taylor Falls last Friday, but he remains missing.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

These Are America’s Best Lake Towns

The state of Minnesota alone is home to more than 10,000 lakes, but each corner of the United States has nationally--and sometimes internationally--renowned lake towns. That a city is known as a lake town can be more significant than its proximity to landlocked bodies of water ideal for recreation. The lakes are often the historical breeding grounds of the nation's first industries, as well as early transportation and shipping hubs. As these lakeside communities grew into the 20th century, they became industrialized and modernized, springing up lively downtowns, diverse shopping districts, big business, new digs for artists and architects, strong primary schools, and top-notch higher education and research facilities.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Check Out This Awesome Rental In Northern Minnesota Made With ‘Found’ Wood!

Labor Day is on the way in just a few weeks, so that means for many with kids the end is near for summer vacation, but that doesn't mean you can't plan on some last-minute get-aways especially to places close enough to drive to and spend the weekend. One place that might be on your bucket list this summer still is the North Shore and if you are looking for someplace unique to stay this Airbnb tiny home I found is made with pieces of 'found' wood by one of the owners.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

30 Items Visitors Should Get as a Gift When They Fly to Minnesota

You know how people visiting Hawaii get a necklace of flowers when they get off of a plane? Well, if Minnesota started giving its visitors that fly into MSP a gift, what should that treasured item of thanks be? I asked that question and so far have received over 600 responses to that little question. Some of the responses are really funny...and honestly, pretty accurate. Look through the list below and see how many you would give a thumbs up to.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Airport Just Named One of Top 100 in the World

A popular airport here in Minnesota has just ranked as one of the world's best!. If someone asked you how many airports are there in the world today, how many would you guess there are? I didn't know myself, but according to the Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Traffic Report, there are 17,678 commercial airports in the world right now.

