This is What Anitta Wants You to Learn (and Unlearn) From Brazil

Copenhagen Fashion Week always offers us a glimpse at the street style that's to come from the scene at the New York shows in September. While we can't say we're expecting the same turnout we've seen from seasons past, pre-pandemic, runway events are slowly being added to schedules all over the world. People are showing up dressed to impress at the shows in Denmark, where brands such as Gestuz and Stine Goya are hosting presentations. We can't help but be enamored by the creative ways these women are transitioning their summer wardrobes to fall, and we've gleaned 15 easy, wearable outfit hacks we're ready to try once the temperature starts to drop. Ahead, see our favorite looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week and allow them to inspire your shopping list and the trends you still have yet to try.