This is What Anitta Wants You to Learn (and Unlearn) From Brazil

By Irene San Segundo
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
You probably met Anitta on her way "Downtown" with J Balvin or in her beyond-hot duo with Maluma back in 2016. Five years after those first hits and Anitta has turned into an intercontinental megastar. The singer and epitome of Brazilian joie de vibre, just joined forces with cult-favorite beauty brand Sol de Janeiro to launch her first fragrance, Sol de Janeiro X Anitta Perfume Mist ($20). From her new single "Chica de Rio" to putting an end to annoying cliches about Brazilians, we talked to the singer about the many ways in which she celebrates her Brazilian culture.

