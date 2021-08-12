Cancel
Middle Park likely to be next on Ebro River agenda

Ebro River (centre) winning the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Ebro River looks set to sidestep the Prix Morny on Sunday week and head straight for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Having performed well in defeat in the Coventry at Royal Ascot, the July Stakes at Newmarket and the Vintage at Goodwood, Hugo Palmer’s charge claimed big-race honours in last weekend’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

In the immediate aftermath Palmer raised the possibility of Ebro River making a relatively quick return to action at Deauville.

But with owners Al Shaqab Racing targeting Richard Hannon’s Molecomb Stakes winner Armor at the French Group One, Palmer’s Galileo Gold colt is likely to be saved for the Middle Park on September 25.

“He’s come back (from Ireland) great, you wouldn’t know he’d had a run to be honest,” said the Newmarket handler.

“I think Al Shaqab are very keen to run Armor in the Prix Morny. I think that’s been his plan since Goodwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVTPC_0bPZ3aNw00
Ebro River returns to the Curragh winner’s enclosure (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’ve said that we’ll leave Ebro River in the Morny, in case for whatever reason Armor didn’t or couldn’t run.

“On the assumption Armor does go there, I would have thought the Middle Park will be Ebro River’s next target.

“He’s had seven races by August 8, so he’s allowed a little bit of time.”

