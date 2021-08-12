Cancel
Wolverine Worldwide Offers $550 Million Of Senior Notes

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolverine Worldwide Inc. announced that it is offering a $550 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its amended senior credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.0 percent senior notes due 2026 and 6.375 percent senior notes due 2025 and pay all related fees and expenses.

