FlexCare Medical Staffing, one of the leading Travel Healthcare Staffing Agencies in the Nation, was founded in 2006 to help address the chronic staffing issues present at many healthcare facilities around the country. FlexCare has steadily and organically grown into the top-rated travel nurse company in the country. FlexCare was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019 by the Sacramento Business Journal and was named a Best Staffing Company to Work For by the S.I.A. for 2017 & 2018.