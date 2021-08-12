Cancel
Narragansett, RI

BAA reigns as Doyle Classic returns

By William Geoghegan Sports Editor
independentri.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARRAGANSETT — Road racing’s return to Narragansett continued with the Bobby Doyle Summer Classic on Sunday, and it came back with a bang. The largest field since 2016 was on the course for the main event, and both the male and female winners took the titles in race record times. Running for the Boston Athletic Assocation, Matt McDonald of Cambridge claimed first place in his race debut. Teammate Erika Kemp of Allston won the women’s crown.

