We’ve reached a point in the COVID-19 pandemic where things have begun to relax and return to normal. Despite the surge in new cases attributed to the Delta variant, the country seems to be moving forward with its course of loosening social distancing restrictions and other pandemic-time closures. Among these were American colleges and Universities that suspended on-campus classes, housing, and other activities. This Fall marks the reopening of those establishments that survived the economic impact of the virus. And with this, the return of students.