On August 12, 1996, K945 was born and we've been your Hit Music Channel ever since. The more things change, the more they stay the same. That's one phrase that immediately came to my mind when reflecting on K945's 25th birthday. That's a very long time in the radio business. It's even more amazing considering K945 is still doing the same thing in 2021 that we did back in 1996. Providing Shreveport with today's hit music, hosted by live and local radio DJ's. That is special combination, one that has kept K945 on top for a quarter of a century.