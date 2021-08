Cary, N.C. — The family of a Cary man who was killed in a crash last month says they believe illegal street racing was to blame for his death. Armin Roshdi, 49, was headed home on Morrisville Parkway from his job at a local Target store on July 1 when a driver sped through a stop sign at Creek Park Drive and slammed into the side of Roshdi's car, according to a police report. The collision shoved Roshdi's car into a brick sign for a nearby subdivision, and the car's engine burst into flames.