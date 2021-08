I am not exactly sure what the hold up might be, but once again the nightly closures of the I-20 East entrance ramp from I-220 East in Bossier City, have been rescheduled. The closures were to have originally taken place on the nights of August 9 and August 10. Then, we got word from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that the closures had been moved to August 16 and 17.